Stepfather tells court he is guilty in 10-year-old's death

A Stockton Springs man was in a Belfast courtroom Monday afternoon to admit to murder.

52-year-old Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to killing his 10-year-old stepdaughter, Marissa Kennedy, in February of last year.

Prosecutors laid out the evidence they had stacked against him.

I do want to warn viewers the details of this case are horrific and gruesome.

Prosecutors say Julio Carrillo called 911 on February 25th, 2018 and told dispatchers his stepdaughter wasn't breathing.

Asst. Attorney General Don Macomber said in court, "She had actually been dead for a significant period of time before the 911 call was placed. She was cold to the touch. She was stiff."

They say Julio confessed to police that he and his wife, Sharon Carrillo, would force Marissa to undress and get on her knees on the hard kitchen tiles, then they would repeatedly beat her with a leather belt and broken mop for hours on a daily basis.

Macomber said in court, "She suffered broken ribs, a hemorrhage on her brain, a lacerated liver. Some of the abrasions on her lower extremities became infected and resulted in her becoming septic. Not a single one of her approximately 50 known injuries were necessarily fatal. But the constancy and severity of the trauma and accompanying stress documented by her hair loss, involuted thymus, and cardiac response led to her death."

Macomber told us after the hearing, "This was a heinous crime. Its affected the entire state. We're glad that he was able to step up and admit what he did to his stepdaughter."

Julio's defense attorney, Darrick Banda says, "This is Julio taking responsibility for his part. It's not an exoneration of Sharon. She continues to deny, deflect blame on Julio, deny responsibility for her part in this. When the facts come to light and if that case goes to trial, you'll see that she's just as responsible for Marissa's death as Julio is."

Sharon has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Her defense says they plan to talk to prosecutors and convince them of Sharon's story, that Julio was beating her as well and that she had no part in the killing of her daughter.

Her defense lawyer, Laura Shaw says, "We will be asking them to dismiss charges. Whether or not that will happen, I'm not sure."

Macmober says, "This doesn't change the case against Sharon Carrillo at all. That matter is still set for trial in December, and at that time, the state will introduce sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she, like her husband, is also guilty of the death of Marissa Kennedy."

Julio Carrillo is scheduled for sentencing next month.

A minimum sentence for depraved indifference murder is 25 years, but the state says they will seek life in prison.

The Department of Health and Human services has come under increased scrutiny after the deaths of Kennedy and a 4-year-old girl in Wiscasset, Kendall Chick.

It has prompted numerous reforms and overhauls of the state's child welfare system as lawmakers attempt to keep an incident like this from happening again.