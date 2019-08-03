Step Forward 5K Challenge returns to Old Town

The Step Forward 5K Challenge returned to Old Town Saturday.

Over 40 runners took part in this year’s event.

It's hosted by the Courageous Steps Project which helps provide resources and awareness for local programs that help kids and young adults with developmental challenges.

"Nice little 5K that's continuing to grow. That's what we want,” said Connor Archer. Founder of the Courageous Steps Project. “With all the other 5K's going on, we're also really happy that this 5K is growing as well."

Folks from the Courageous Steps Project will be at Governor's Restaurant in Old Town on Wednesday collecting supplies for their annual Back-To-School Drive.

It runs from 12-6 p.m.

All supplies collected will be donated to over two dozen schools in eastern Maine.

For more information visit: https://www.thecourageousstepsproject.org/

