Step Forward 5K Challenge returning to Old Town

The 2019 Step Forward 5K Challenge will be held at Old Town Elementary School on Saturday, August 3rd.

Registration will open at 7:30am, and will close at 8:10am.

Starting gun goes off at 8:30am.

The course starts at Old Town Elementary School and will go through the UMaine Bike Path and Demerrit Forest.

The Courageous Steps Project takes pride in providing resources and awareness for local programs that help children and young adults with developmental challenges in communities that they serve.

For questions, please email Connor Archer at: connor@thecourageousstepsproject.org.