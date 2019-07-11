"Stem to Stone Rally in the Valley" to be held in Columbia Falls on Saturday

There's a country concert at the Balsam Valley Ampitheater in Columbia Falls on Saturday.

Veterans and active duty military members get in free.

It's the 6th annual "Stem to Stone Rally in the Valley" hosted by Wreaths Across America.

The day starts at 8am with a 5K and 10K race.

You can register that day beginning at 7.

There's a community picnic during the afternoon and tours of the tip land.

The headliner for this year's show is the Bellamy Brothers.

Gates open at 4:30...Music starts at 5:30.

The night will wrap up with fireworks.

You can find details at wreathsacrossamerica.org.

