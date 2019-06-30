Steampunk Ball and Fair returns to Dexter this summer

The Steampunk Ball and Fair is back in Dexter this summer.

Darin Bealieu joined us on Sunday Morning Maine to talk about the event.

From a beard and mustache contest to a fashion show...along with tea duels, teapot races, and carnival games, there will be fun for all ages.

The event is July 12th-14th at Factory One on Water Street.

July 12th is the 21+ costume ball in the bar 8pm-1am.

July 13th is the fair 10-3 and street dance from 6-9 in the parking lot. July 14th is the fair 10-2.