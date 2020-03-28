Steaks N' Stuff proving customers come first with curbside pick-up

Steaks N' Stuff in Lincoln is doing everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Christopher Champion says, "We are wiping down handles and everything every hour. Wiping down the cash registers, the pin pads. Everything you are coming in contact with constantly is getting wiped down."

A small- family-run market, it's the customers that come first.

That's why they have now put in place curbside pick-up along with other precautionary measures inside the store.

He says, "I have had I think 5 this morning already that have called. Some have come in and picked up at the door, some we bring it right out to their car. We are trying to only use registers 1 and 3 to keep that spacing that way it is even more distanced. We also have six-foot sections lined out here to try and keep people distanced apart from each other."

They have also installed plexiglass to separate the cashier and customer.

Chris says, "This helps try and keep our cashiers as healthy as possible. There is sections so people can pay through it and there isn't as much contact."

They just started doing curbside pick-up and say it has been a huge hit.

Billy Long says, "So, a lot of customers have asked should we tip? Absolutely not. A lot of customers are paying it forward. Right here in Lincoln, there is a little table set up over by the town office and a lot of our customers are purchasing items like toilet paper and they are leaving it on the table so it's not just for themselves."

All employees also wear gloves when handling any food.

Long says, "We are wiping down the carts as well with sanitizer and the baskets because a customer might come in and not think to sanitize their cart."

You can pay over the phone or in cash and there is no limit when it comes to ordering curbside pick-up.

To place your order you can call Steak N Stuff at 794-8912 or message them on Facebook.

They ask to allow half an hour for them to assemble your order.

