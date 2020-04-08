Staying stay online while working from home

Embracing technology during these difficult times.

Video chats run the scale of personal to professional these days, which means we all have to be mindful of online security.

Chris Rhoda, Thomas College, said, "No one would have dreamed that we'd be living the way we've been living the last few weeks."

Thomas College Chief Information Officer Chris Rhoda says the use of technology has jumped tremendously.

"We looked at some statistics on our campus a few days ago and it dramatically increased beyond any other tool that we're using right now."

And that's most likely the case for many working from home and working to communicate remotely. Like video conferencing done through platforms like Zoom. While we take advantage of these tools how can we keep ourselves and our information safe from potential hackers and scams?

"Zoom has had some security updates recently. They had some people that are, I guess the term is bombing, but I would call it hijacking a conversation basically."

Taking precautions and doing things like sending invites with passwords is important.

"There's lots of folks that take advantage of scenarios. There's lots of folks that are exploiting security holes, that are software in nature or sometimes even hardware in nature."

Rhoda says updating our devices, apps, even the hardware is also key.

"you also have to think about the WiFi you're connecting to. Hopefully, it's not your neighbor's and you can control that and it's secure."

Check the legitimacy of everything, especially updates that need to be installed or email from places like financial institutions.

"It's really looking at every email, I guess I'd have to say, through jaded-glasses and just thinking twice before typing anything anywhere."

Never hesitate to call the sender directly for verification and if an update seems suspicious, try googling it for reports of fraudulent activity.

"And the IT departments at your employer can help you with those because they want to make sure that you're secure as possible."