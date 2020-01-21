Stay warm, save money this winter

When it comes to keeping warm through the winter months, days like Tuesday can take a toll on the home heating bill.

Aside from putting the most energy efficient doors and windows in your home, which isn't realistic for everyone, what can you do to save a little money?

We asked local experts for answers.

"It all depends on first, how old the house is, and what type of house it is," said Don Strout, manager at the Ace Hardware in Hermon.

If installing new windows or doors isn't an option, there are other avenues.

"It's cutting down on your drafts and keeping the heat in more than losing it out," said Strout.

Things like inside window kits and weather stripping around doors can be picked up for a few dollars.

"It's just a Band-Aid or a quick fix that you can do to maintain until you can take the next step like new windows or new doors."

Those minor purchases from the hardware store aren't really going to help our bottom lines at tax time, but if you made a major purchase or are considering one for energy efficiency at your home, there are things to know before you file in 2020.

Hilary Clark works at the Bangor accounting firm Edwards, Faust and Smith.

"For 2019, that's the last year that the full amount of the tax credit as it was originally written is going to be in place," said Clark. "That's going to be for anybody who put a heat pump into service or solar cells in 2019 - credit there is still at 30 percent credit for eligible expenses. It's more complicated, but they are still eligible for that credit as of 12/31/19."

The rebate drops to to 26 percent this year and 22 next year.

And don't forget about Efficiency Maine.

"So, it's one third of the project cost up to $3000, a rebate for qualifying property," she said. "So, theoretically you could do the Efficiency Maine rebate and get the $3000 rebate on that, and then take the additional costs for the few years that it's still available for the tax credit, which is what I would suggest people do. Better if they had done it in 2019, but if they did it in 2020 or 2021, they will still get some benefit."