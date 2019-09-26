Status of those still hospitalized after LEAP, Inc explosion remains the same

As the community waits for word each day about the status of three men injured in last week's explosion in Farmington, authorities warn that not all fundraising is legit.

Police believe phone calls some people have received asking for donations to firefighters is a scam.

Several efforts are underway to help those impacted. We've listed those below.

Fundraisers will also be held this weekend at the University of Maine at Farmington's Fall Fest.

Larry Lord, the LEAP worker who is credited with saving his co-workers, remains in critical condition.

The blast destroyed the LEAP building, and claimed the life of Fire Captain Michael Bell.

Several firefighters were hurt, most of them are home now.

Farmington's Fire Chief Terry Bell is still hospitalized in fair condition, Fire Captain Scott Baxter remains in serious condition.

There are several other ways to give back to the LEAP organization, Larry Lord, first responders, and families who lost their homes.

1. Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association OR

2. Farmington Disaster Relief Fund

Currently there are two funds the Town of Farmington is endorsing to accept donations. For the firefighters and their families, there is the Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association, and for others who were displaced or injured, we have established the Farmington Disaster Relief Fund.

Both accounts are with Franklin Savings Bank, and donations will be accepted at all branches. Checks made payable to the fund of the donor's choice can be mailed to: Franklin Savings Bank, ATTN. Hannah Boivin, PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938.

Franklin Savings Bank is generously matching all donations in each account up to $10,000 per account. The Town of Farmington is not endorsing any private fundraising efforts.

3. United Way of the Tri-Valley, LEAP Explosion Fund

Donations for LEAP employees, firefighters and others affected by this terrible event can also be made through the United Way located at 218 Fairbanks Road, PO Box 126, Farmington, ME 04938. Please make checks payable to United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and labeled "LEAP Explosion Fund".

4. Go Fund Me Page for Larry Lord. The Maintenance Man who is credited for saving many lives that day.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-larry-lord

There is also the "Larry Lord Fund" also at Franklin Savings Bank.

5. Also consider a donation to the Red Cross. They have been assisting displaced families with temporary housing, food, etc. The American Red Cross helps people affected by home fires and other disasters with their immediate physical needs and also provides them with emotional support.

Individuals wishing to support Red Cross Disaster Services can call (800) RED-CROSS or visit MaineRedCross.org.

6. Go fund me for the family of Jaime Green who lost her home in the explosion. She is a single mom of four boys.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-new-home-after-a-tragic-event

7. Go fund me for Bailey Siprell. She and her children lost their home in the explosion.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/farmington-explosion...

8. ND Paper - NDPaper is going to match dollar for dollar donated by employees up to $10,000

9.Go Fund Me page for Scott & Ted Baxter. Two Firefighters currently in critical condition at MMC

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-ted-amp-scott-baxter?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1NOHJGzv2GNblHjP_bE5qJUthevvZbWHUhl2H2FPAD67myzGfmxaS-WdA