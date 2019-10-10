State's high court hears appeal of convicted murderer during visit to Houlton High School

The Maine Supreme Court heard cases at Houlton High School Thursday, providing students with an inside look into the appeals process.

The students heard three cases, one involving the murder of two people on Christmas Day 2015 in Manchester.

David Marble was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the deaths of Eric Williams and Bonnie Royer.

Marble's defense team says the trial court should have suppressed evidence including cell phone data.

They also claim the jury didn't get proper instruction.