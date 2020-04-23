State's 'WarmLine' is not for crisis calls but assistance in coping calls

A warm comforting voice on the end of the line.

That's what the state's WarmLine, launched on Tuesday, is offering frontline workers during the pandemic.

The state, along with partnering social workers and mental health clinicians, have come together to offer assistance to first responders and healthcare professionals.

Doctor Jessica Pollard, Director of the Department of Health and Human Services' Mental Health Services, says they know these frontline workers are particularly vulnerable to excessive stress and emotional distress.

She says the line is really meant to be support in bolstering well-being and resilience.

Dr. Pollard says, "We deliberately chose a model that is about making sure people understand these are normal reactions to an abnormal situation. To provide information about how mood and stress, worry, grief reaction those are all examples of things that we would expect our first responders and healthcare professionals to experience given the circumstances."

Doctor Pollard says they're calling it a WarmLine because it's not for people that are in crisis.

She says if on a phone call someone does need extra assistance, they will be directed to resources available.

The FrontLine WarmLine is available to clinicians and first responders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week by calling (207) 221-8196 or 866-367-4440.

Text capability will be added soon.