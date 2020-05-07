State's COVID-19 cases increases by 76 with no new deaths

The Maine CDC is reporting 76 new cases of Coronavirus in the state.

This brings the state's total to 1,330.

39 of Thursday's cases can be attributed to the outbreak at the Tyson Plant in Portland.

13 cases can be attributed to an outbreak at the Springbrook nursing home in Westbrook.

Of the state's cases 1,231 of them are confirmed, 99 are probable.

787 people have recovered from the virus.

There are no new deaths as of Thursday, the total remains at 62.

County-by-county numbers reveal a spike of 48 cases in Cumberland County.

This brings the total there to 631.

There are seven new cases reported in Androscoggin County bringing that total to 74.

Two new cases have popped up in Penobscot county overnight bringing the total there to 89.

We will be carrying the Maine CDC daily briefing here on TV 5 beginning at noon.

Governor Janet Mills and DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew will be joining Head of the Maine CDC Doctor Nirav Shah for what Mills twitter calls a "major announcement."