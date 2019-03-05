State senator presents bill aiming to hear from constituents on controversial I-395 connector

A bill regarding the controversial I-395 connector project in the Brewer-Eddington-Holden area will have a public hearing next week.

Sponsored by Sen. Kimberley Rosen, R-Bucksport, the bill would suspend the project until an independent analysis is done.

The project is twenty years in the making, with the plan finally being finalized last year.

Rosen says she has heard from her constituents on both sides of the issue.

"The thing I'm doing with this bill is I want people in the Brewer/Eddington area to be heard," said Rosen. "They've gone to the meeting, but they don't really feel like they've been heard, and here in Augusta, in front of the committee, they will be heard."

The public hearing will be held on March 14th at 1:00PM at the State House.