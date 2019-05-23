State rests its case in Bar Harbor murder trial

The state has rested its case in the trial of 22-year-old Jalique Keene of Bar Harbor.

He's accused of raping and murdering 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.

Video surveillance from June 1st was shown in court Thursday. The footage shows Keene and Conley walking at Conners Emerson school in Bar Harbor around two that morning.

About five hours later, Keene is caught on camera carrying Conley’s body across the school grounds. He goes off camera, then returns to the school.

A Maine State Police Detective who took the stand said in the video Keene appears to wash his hands, face, and shoes with a faucet on the side of the school.

The trial continues Friday.