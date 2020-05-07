State releases latest unemployment data, significant increase in claims, most due to the federal PUA program

The number of new claims from Mainers seeking unemployment benefits increased significantly again last week, but this time the dramatic increase was due to the new federal assistance program.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state, Maine's overall unemployment level has been at historic highs, and in just the last week the state has paid out $59.3 million in unemployment benefits.

Since March 15, the Department of Labor has paid out over $240 million in benefits.

Slightly more than 16,000 people filed initial claims last week, an increase from the 7,400 who did so the week prior.

That said, officials note that the majority of those are claims made as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was rolled out, leaving only about 5,600 filers who were looking specifically for state benefits.

May 1st was the first day that Maine's Department of Labor began taking claims for the federal PUA program which is intended to help the self-employed, independent contractors, and those with limited work history.

On just the first two days of May, 10,500 claims were made by Mainers looking for help while they are out of work.

Officials say that thousands more applied after May 2, that data is to be released next week.

They also say that more than 12,000 claims are not included in the data released today as those cases were of those who had previously been denied state benefits but who were automatically enrolled into the federal program.

Labor officials say that PUA payments, including any retroactive payments, will start going out this week.