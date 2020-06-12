State provides draft guidance for Maine schools to return to in-person learning

With school wrapping up for the 2019-2020 year, the Maine Department of Education has released a draft framework to help schools across the state plan for different learning options in the fall.

Schools in Maine have been closed to in-person learning for months due to the coronavirus.

The Department of Education, along with Maine Emergency Management Association and the Maine Center for Disease Control, will decide when schools may reopen their buildings and resume in-person learning.

Individual school districts will be able to make their own decisions about the details, including schedules for students and school and classroom layouts based on health and safety guidelines around social distancing, maximum group sizes and hygiene.

There are minimum expectations for remote learning programs and remote instructional days to assist in this development process.

“Although we have worked on this for over two months, it will remain in ‘draft’ form due to the unpredictable and constantly evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation,” said Pender Makin, Commissioner of Education. “We will be responsive to changing conditions and recommendations from medical science, and our team will consider received feedback to make improvements.”

The draft includes screening students and staff for symptoms when they arrive and requiring staff to wear masks. Students would be encouraged to wear masks.

The draft framework covers a wide range of issues and concerns in great detail. The entire report can be viewed on the Department of Education’s website here: https://www.maine.gov/doe/covid-19/reintegrate

A survey is being worked on to let Mainers provide feedback on the plan.