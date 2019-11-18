State prisoner sentenced to more time for trying to kill cellmate

A man sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child in Waldo County will serve three more years for trying to kill his cellmate.

36-year-old Paul Andrews of Jackson pleaded guilty last week to aggravated attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Andrews tried to strangle fellow inmate Earl Huntley in July of last year at the prison in Warren.

He also attacked a second inmate.

In March of last year, Andrews beat his cellmate in Wiscasset, Julio Carrillo.

Carrillo was being held there for the murder of his stepdaughter, Marissa Kennedy.

Andrews pleaded guilty to attacking Carrillo and was order to serve nine months.

Andrews was originally sentenced in April of last year for raping a girl under 10.