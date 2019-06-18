State prisoner accused of trying to kill cellmate, attacking second inmate

A man serving 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child in Waldo County is now accused of trying to kill his cellmate.

35-year-old Paul Andrews of Jackson is charged with aggravated attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He made his first court appearance Monday in Rockland.

Prosecutors say he tried to strangle fellow inmate Earl Huntley last July at the prison in Warren.

He's also charged with attacking a second inmate there.

In March of last year, Andrews beat his cellmate in Wiscasset, Julio Carrillo.

Carrillo is charged with the murder of his step-daughter, Marissa Kennedy.

Andrews was sentenced in April of last year for gross sexual assault on a girl under the age of ten. The abuse took place over two years.

He pleaded guilty to the attack on Carrillo a month later and was order to serve nine months.