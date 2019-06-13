State police to update investigation into crash that killed Detective Ben Campbell

Maine State Police said they will provide an update Friday on the investigation into the crash that killed Detective Ben Campbell in April.

Campbell, 31, had stopped to help a disabled vehicle on I-95 in Hampden on April 3 when a loaded logging truck passed by and two wheels came off the truck.

Campbell was outside of his cruiser and helping the stranded motorist when he was hit by one of the tires, officials said.

Col. John Cote will provide an update on the investigation in a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. in Bangor.