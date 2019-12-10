State police investigate death of inmate at York County Jail

State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the York County Jail, according to Sheriff Bill King.

35 year old Kimberly Pierce of Waterboro, died early Monday morning, King said.

According to the sheriff, Pierce was still housed in the Intake area of the jail where there is a lot of activity.

Authorities say they are reviewing all records and video regarding staff's checks on inmates.

Pierce was sentenced on Monday to serve a 60-day sentence for two OUI convictions, driving to endanger, operating beyond license restrictions and violating conditions of release, King said.

Officials said Pierce was admitted to the jail at 5:30 p.m. Monday and was found just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

King said Pierce was not considered a suicide risk.

