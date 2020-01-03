State police cite driver of tractor trailer who was found to be driving without service air brakes

State Police say they stopped a tractor trailer in Rumford today that did not have brakes on the trailer it was hauling.

They say the truck was from Florida.

Police say it had no service air brakes because there was no service air hose.

They say the driver knew about the issue but kept driving since he was not able to fix it on his own.

According to authorities, the truck was headed to pick up a 50,000 pound load.

The driver was taken off the road and cited for operating with no log book and defective tires.

Police say the same driver and truck were cited last April in Florida for similar violations.