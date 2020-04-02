State police: Please don't confront those with out-of-state plates

Maine State Police are asking people to not confront those in cars with out-of-state license plates.

In a Facebook post, state police say they have received a number of complaints from people being confronted and harassed, accusing them of spreading COVID-19.

Many companies, including Central Maine Power, have instituted a "one employee, one vehicle policy" during the outbreak.

Because of these policies, many employees working essential jobs have been renting cars so they don't expose a company car or their personal vehicle.

Many of those rented cars have plates from other states.