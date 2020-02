Animal welfare officials say they removed 7 cows and 2 pigs from a farm in Garland Thursday.

State officials say the animals were found in very poor condition at Rollins Orchard on Route 94.

The owner of the farm, Ernest Rollins, has been summonsed for multiple counts of animal cruelty.

We're told the animals have been moved to a secure location where they will be cared for and rehabilitated, if possible.