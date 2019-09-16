State officials release name of fallen firefighter, and department members who were injured in blast

State officials have released the names of those who were injured in Farmington today, as well as the name of the firefighter who died.

Farmington Fire Captain 68 year old Michael Bell, was killed in the blast. Bell was a 30 year member of the department.

The six other firefighters who sustained injuries include:

62 year old Terry Bell, who is the fire chief and the brother of the fallen firefighter.

40 year old Captain Timothy Hardy was also hurt.

37 year old Captain Scott Baxter, and his father, 64 year old firefighter Theodore Baxter sustained injuries while on the call.

24 year old firefighter Joseph Hastings was taken to the hospital as well.

Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross was treated and released from Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Chief Bell, Hardy, Scott Baxter and Hastings are full time members of the fire department. Michael Bell, Theodore Baxter and Ross are part time firefighters.

The five other injured firefighters are being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland and all sustained serious injuries.

60 year old Larry Lord, who is a maintenance worker at LEAP Incorporated, was flown to Mass General Hospital in Boston.

The fire crew was called to the building at 8:07 AM for a propane smell in the building. Within minutes, the building exploded.