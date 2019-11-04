State officials getting ready for elections Tuesday

Tuesday is election day.

While it's a presidential and congressional off-year, there are still a lot of important local decisions to be made.

Voters statewide will also be voting on whether to approve a $105 million transportation bond.

Bangor voters will not have to worry about going through security at the cross center. The facility initially said they were going to be checking bags.

City Council, the city manager and Cross management decided not to have that type of security after voter suppression was discussed as a potential problem.

"We talked with the Attorney General's office and I felt very strongly that this would serve as a pretty serious impediment to people being able to go in freely and cast a ballot, and have a real dampening effect," said Secretary of State Matt Dunlap.

Dunlap says he expects a low turnout -- likely between 10-20% of eligible voters.