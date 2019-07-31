State officials asking for contributions to help with care of seized animals



State Animal Welfare officials say there's a desperate need for donations to help the animals recently seized from a Solon kennel.

They say nearly 100 dogs, 6 cats, 3 chickens and 2 horses are currently receiving treatment.

Shelters across the state are helping with this care, so folks are encouraged to reach out to their nearest shelter to see what type of supplies they may need.

None of the animals can be adopted at this time as they are all considered evidence in the ongoing legal process which could take several weeks.

Secure donations are being accepted on https://www.maine.gov/dacf/animals