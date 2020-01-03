AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State officials are proposing new rules that would regulate growing hemp in Maine.
The Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry is holding a public hearing on the proposed new rules next Tuesday.
It's in the Deering Building at 90 Blossom Lane in Augusta from 1-4 p.m.
The rules would impact both indoor and outdoor growers.
Among the things the meeting will outline - the application and licensing process, the fees involved, and possible penalties for violations.