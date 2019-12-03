State offices opening late Tuesday

Due to incoming severe inclement weather, Governor Janet Mills announced that all State of Maine offices will open on a delayed start at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019:

“With heavy snowfall, strong gusts of wind, and sleet and ice, I am declaring a delayed opening for state government,” said Governor Janet Mills. “We will continue to monitor the weather as it develops, and, in the meantime, I urge all Maine people to drive carefully and to give ample room to road maintenance crews and first responders.”

