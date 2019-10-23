State-of-the-art shooting range opens in Augusta

A new shooting range opened Wednesday in Augusta.

Summerhaven Shooting Range replaces an old range thanks to funding from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The $2.5 million facility has 25, 50, and 100 yard lanes.

While state agencies will use the range for training, it is also free and open to use by the public.

"We're not too far outside of the city limits of Augusta here in this range, so this modern facility with the concrete baffles and the concrete side-berms allow for a nice, safe family shooting environment," said Robert Cordis, Special Projects Coordinator for the Wildlife Division of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Besides lanes for pistols and rifles, there are also lanes for archery.