State mourns loss of Maine State Police Trooper killed in line of duty

Every day, Police Officers put their lives on the line to help others.

Maine State Police mourn the loss of one of their own after an accident Wednesday morning on the interstate.

Colonel John Cote of Maine State Police said, "This will be a day that every member of this agency remembers. These are our friends, our colleagues, our classmates and it cuts deep."

A tragic accident.

"It's been a tragic day for the Campbell family with the loss of Detective Ben Campbell and it's been a tough day for our agency," Cote said.

Maine State Police said the tragedy happened on Interstate 95 in Hampden, Wednesday morning. We’re told 31-year-old Detective Ben Campbell was killed while assisting a motorist.

Cote said, "We lost one of our very best and we certainly lost one of Maine's very best."

Maine State Police's Colonel, John Cote, explained Campbell was on his way to training when he went to help a driver that spun out on I-95. Campbell called another trooper for help to light the scene. Police say what happened next is "bizarre timing." "It's really just let every one of us shaking our heads,” added Cote.

Authorities said two wheels came off of 52-year-old Scott Willette of Patten’s loaded logging truck when the truck approached the scene.

"One of those wheels rolled harmlessly into the median,” explained Cote. He added, “The other wheel rolled and struck Detective Campbell as he was outside of his vehicle in the breakdown lane. The tire continued and struck the vehicle that he was assisting."

Maine State Police said they aren't sure what caused the wheels to separate but, they're investigating. Cote said, their “Commercial Vehicle Team has been working very hard on that truck. Again, they are very skilled at that and they will give a very good inspection."

Meghan Porter said she was on her way to work Wednesday morning when she saw a car facing the wrong way on I-95.

Porter said, "All I have been able to think about all day just that poor officer helping someone in need left for work and not gonna make it home to his family."

Colonel Cote said, officers, will focus on healing and remembering. He said, "We got some really strong people and we have a very unique connection. It'll be a day at a time and I'll be pulling up door to door talking to each other and getting through this. Ben Campbell was one of our very best and well-liked. This is going to be a loss."

