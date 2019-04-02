State lawmakers pitch ways to increase funding for roads and bridges

State lawmakers are pitching bills that would increase funding for roads and bridges.

One bill would hike fees on items like drivers license exams.

Another calls for raising the gasoline tax to 37 cents per gallon during the summer and fall, peak tourist season and decreasing the tax to 27 cents per gallon through the winter and spring.

Representative Andrew McLean, a democrat from Gorham says, "Part of the idea of the seasonal fuel tax is to export some of the cost. And let me just be honest. I don't want to pay more in taxes than my neighbor does. No one likes to see their taxes go up but we have to have an honest conversation about what it costs to maintain and fix our transportation system. The people who are visiting out state and going to Katahdin and going to Acadia can surely pay a few extra cents when they fuel up at the gas station."

Representative McLean says every single year, Maine is accumulating $160-$200 million in deferred maintenance.