State lawmakers look into bill aimed at helping more Mainers save for retirement

Lawmakers in Augusta are looking into a bill aimed at helping more Mainers save for retirement.

Assistant Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, is the bill's sponsor.

It would create a state-run retirement savings plan for Mainers whose employers don't offer one.

We're told this could affect more than a third of Maine's workforce.

"Gaining an understanding and a control of your personal finances is often the cornerstone of personal freedom," said Vitelli. "This bill would allow more Mainers to gain that control, helping themselves, their families, and our state as a whole."

The AARP of Maine supports the bill.