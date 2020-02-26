State lawmakers look at new way to fund recycling programs

Folks from across the state came to Augusta Wednesday to testify on a bill aimed at improving Maine's recycling programs.

The bill would make packaging manufacturers reimburse towns and cities the cost of their recycling.

A stewardship organization would be established to facilitate the payments from businesses to municipalities.

Supporters say this will ease the tax burden on communities and be good for the environment.

"Cost shifting of recycling is going in the wrong direction," said Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth. "It's falling on individual towns and taxpayers. We need to catch up with the rest of the world and put a product stewardship program in place so that producers and distributors of packaging can be doing in Maine what they're already doing all over the world."

Opponents say it's extremely costly for small Maine businesses.

"We feel that a lot of our individual businesses, when they're packaging food to go, when they're giving people food when they leave the facility, all the stuff that they're taking in -- wholesale stuff like cans, packaging, cardboard -- would all be things that they could potentially be subject to having to pay an additional fee on," said Greg Dugal, Director of Government Affairs for HospitalityMaine.

A lot of details are still expected to be fleshed out by the committee in the coming weeks before any votes are cast.