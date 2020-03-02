State lawmakers look at drug sentencing laws

Maine state lawmakers are continuing to take a closer look at drug sentencing laws in our state and whether to ease up on them.

The Criminal Justice and Public Safety committee held a work session Monday on a reform bill.

It would relax or eliminate a lot of trafficking statutes. That could raise the amount of drugs needed to be considered trafficking and changing the class of certain crimes.

Supporters say they're trying to help folks dealing with drug addiction.

"The purpose of the bill is to look differently at people who are addicted, need to go into recovery, and jail and prison is not the recovery they need," said Rep. Anne Beebe-Center, D-Rockland, the bill's sponsor.

Opponents say this will only lead to more crime and less safety.

"I'm getting phone calls left and right of people worried about what's going to happen to our area," said Sen. Scott Cyrway, R-Albion. "It's changed a lot just in the last two years. And if we continue to weaken our laws, it's going to get much worse, and I'm very concerned about that."

There are still more discussions on the language of the bill before it goes to a vote.