State lawmakers hold public hearings on two gun bills, including "red flag" bill

Two proposed gun laws drew a crowd at the State Capitol Monday.

People weighed in on a "red flag" bill that would let police, family, or household members ask the court for a temporary protection order if they believe a person is at risk of hurting themselves or others.

"This bill is about allowing the people who care about a person in crisis to keep that person, and the rest of us, safe," said bill sponsor Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth.

If the judge finds probable cause, the individual would have their guns taken away for two weeks.

During that time, the person would have a hearing to determine if an extended one-year protection order is necessary.

Millett says the Parkland High School shooting made her even more passionate about this issue.

"The red flag bill has been shown to be an effective measure to allow family or law enforcement to take action when they see somebody who is in crisis, when no other tools are available," said Millett. "This is common sense legislation. It's something that Republican and Democratic governors have signed."

Similar "red flag" legislation is on the books in 15 other states.

"We've put politics ahead of common sense, and ahead of the humanity of people," said Kathleen McFadden, chapter lead for the Maine Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense. And I think there's more that we can do, and I think common sense approaches work."

Opponents of the bill say there are a number of unconstitutional aspects to it, particularly when it comes to due process.

"This legislation flies in the face, not just of the right to keep and bear arms, it flies in the face of our fundamental right to have a fair trial before our rights are taken away," said former State Senator Eric Brakey.

"Effectively, you could have your firearms access removed for the rest of your life because of a crime that you've never committed," said Laura Parker, who serves on the Board of Directors of the Gun Owners of Maine. "And there's no due process in that. And we're supposed to be a nation of innocent until proven guilty, and we are flipping that on its head and saying, 'You might commit a crime, so we're going to knock on your door and take your firearms without any prior knowledge."

The Judiciary Committee will work on the language of the bill before a vote is taken.

The second bill dealing with guns was presented to the State and Local Government Committee

It would let local units of government decide whether or not to ban firearms in polling places or public meetings.

On-duty police are still allowed to carry handguns.

Supporters of the bill say it should be up to localities to decide what works best for them.

"I think it's really important that local governments have this choice that they can make at the local level to do what suits them and they don't have the state sort of dictating what they can and cannot do," said Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth.

Opponents say it creates gun free zones.

"It disarms law abiding people while those who want to commit harm to others are still going to do what they're going to do," said Brakey. "It's not a real solution to the problems that we face. In fact, it's a very dangerous solution."

Currently, guns are banned at the State House, courts, and schools.