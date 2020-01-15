State lawmakers get update on automatic voter registration

Lawmakers got an update Wednesday on how implementation is going for a new automatic voter registration plan.

It passed the legislature last year.

The Secretary of State's Office gave a presentation on what steps have been taken so far to lay out the groundwork.

Most of the automatic voter registration measures will be seen in 2022, although the Legislature could speed up that process.

One new measure this year is that pre-registration for voting changed from 17 years old to 16.

"By allowing 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to pre-register, we're trying to get people interested," said Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn. "Once they get a drivers license and start to think about their civic responsibilities, get registered to vote, and hopefully that will get them interested in voting or becoming a life-long voter."

The Secretary of State's Office say they hope to continue working with lawmakers to roll out other aspects of the plan as soon as they're ready.