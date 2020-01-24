State lawmakers get briefed on tobacco enforcement

Lawmakers have made some changes to the state's tobacco laws over the past few years, especially with the widespread emergence of e-cigarettes.

Friday, the Attorney General's Office briefed the legislature's Health and Human Services Committee about how they enforce tobacco laws.

They talked about coordinating undercover buy programs at all of Maine's tobacco retailers.

The A.G.'s office also told lawmakers about steps they're taking to reduce youth smoking.

"We investigate claims about e-cigarette manufacturers, e-cigarette retailers, both online and brick-and-mortar," said Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth Reardon. "We have been working pretty diligently on informed all online retailers on the delivery sales ban and how it is illegal for them to be selling online."

Lawmakers are looking at multiple bills this session dealing with tobacco.