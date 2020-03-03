State lawmakers discuss prescription drug bills

State lawmakers held public hearings on multiple bills aimed at helping people buy prescription drugs Tuesday.

One of the bills would allow for real time approval of coverage from insurance companies when patients are getting prescriptions.

The other aims to make cheaper prescription options available by putting generics on the same tier as name brands.

That bill's sponsor, Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, says that consumers should be given the option to save money on medication.

"This is a way that people have lower cost drugs that are as safe and effective as the brand name ones, and sometimes PBM's don't allow you to get those because it's not in the best interest of their bottom line," said Jackson.

These are two of a number of prescription drug bills the legislature is looking at this session.