State lawmakers discuss bill focused on giving more salaried workers overtime protection

Tens of thousands of salaried workers in Maine would be affected by a bill discussed by lawmakers in Augusta Wednesday.

Supporters say it would raise the salary threshold needed for workers to be able to receive overtime pay.

The law would be implemented incrementally over the next few years eventually making salaried workers who earn less than about $55,000 per year eligible for overtime.

Currently the threshold is around $36,000 per year

"I think it's pretty simple," said Rep. Ryan Tipping, D-Orono, the bill's sponsor. "I think everyone can agree that if you work hard, you should get paid for that work. And right now, that's not the case for thousands of people across the state."

They estimate this bill would affect 28,000 workers in Maine.