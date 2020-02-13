State lawmakers discuss bee-killing pesticide

Lawmakers in Augusta were buzzing about a bill aimed to save the bees in Maine.

Supporters held a news conference Thursday afternoon prior to the bill's public hearing.

It would limit the use of certain types of neonicotinoids, a pesticide that kill bees.

We're told that from 2017-2018, beekeepers in Maine lost 54% of their honey bee populations.

"It's really important that we protect bee populations so that this natural pollination can happen, and it also saves farmers money because then they don't have to hire hives of bees to come and do that work for them that they could have done for free by our native pollinators," said bill sponsor Rep. Nicole Grohoski, D-Ellsworth.

Committee members will work on the bill before they vote on it.