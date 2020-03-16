State lawmakers ironing out details of supplemental budget deal

State lawmakers are ironing out the details of a modified supplemental budget.

They plan to vote on it Tuesday before they adjourn.

House and Senate leadership announced Friday night that they were suspending the session a month early due to coronavirus concerns.

That means that almost all of the legislation in the works right now will not go through this session.

The budget will include emergency funds for Gov. Mills to use to combat the coronavirus.

Democrats and Republicans say they've worked together on a deal and are focused on keeping Mainers safe.

"We've taken care of most things and we've done it calmly, and we've done it cordially," said Senate Republican Leader Dana Dow, R-Lincoln. "And things seem to be moving along well."

"We felt it was more important to make sure that we weren't transmitting COVID-19 to people in this building or taking it back to our communities if we continue to operate," said Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash.

Both parties said that part of the deal was to have the option of coming back into session later this year if they need to do so.