State lawmaker proposes eliminating tax on textbooks

State lawmakers discussed a bill Tuesday aimed at helping make college more affordable.

The bill would eliminate taxes for buying textbooks.

It's focused at helping with the exorbitant prices students and families pay for books necessary for classes.

Bill sponsor Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth, says they need to do everything possible to give more Mainers opportunities to pursue higher education.

"We've focused a lot on tuition, but it turns out that things like textbooks can also really derail these potential students from actually continuing to persist in these institutions," said Millett.

We're told Maine is the only New England state that taxes textbooks.