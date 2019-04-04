State lawmaker proposes bill to help address Maine's teacher shortage

Lawmakers Thursday discussed a bill aimed at helping address Maine's teacher shortage.

It would increase loan forgiveness for people going into teaching from $3,000 per year to $9,000.

We're told in the next seven years nearly 5,000 teachers will be ready for retirement.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, says steps like this are important if maine wants to have enough teachers in the future.

"We have a declining enrollment in our UMaine system and systems across the state for people going into teaching, so I see this as one of many tools that might encourage people to go into the teaching profession, help them not have loan debt when they come out, and then begin to become teachers in our programs," said Pierce.

Pierce also says this could be a great way to recruit teachers and young families to our state.