State lawmaker proposes bill to standardize health care for incarcerated women

State lawmakers focused on a bill Monday aimed at standardizing health care for women in jail.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, mandates that all incarcerated women are given access to sexual and reproductive health care.

It also creates an advisory committee to review standards and best practices.

Supporters say it's important to make sure women don't miss out on medical care just because they're behind bars

"The reason why I brought this legislation forward is because a lot of our health care delivery in our correctional facilities is not gender responsive," said Talbot Ross. "And we are concerned that women are being denied access to proper sexual and reproductive health care services while they're incarcerated."

The bill also requires that all incarcerated women be educated on their health care options.