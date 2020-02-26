State lawmakers discuss special education funding

Lawmakers in Augusta Wednesday looked into helping towns with the cost of special education.

Currently districts have to pay 100% of the additional costs of special education students.

Two bills worked on by lawmakers would shift that cost to either 75% or 100% for the state to cover.

Proponents say this will help stabilize local budgets.

"The state has greater resources," said Sen. David Miramant, D-Camden, the sponsor of one of the bills. "It's made the commitment, passing laws, that we will educate every child in the way that they need to be educated. But when they make that commitment, they have to stand behind it with the dollars to do or the programs to do it."

The issue is expected to be looked at more closely by the Department of Education.