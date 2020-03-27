State-issued IDs will automatically be extended during emergency period

If your drivers license or vehicle registration is about to expire, no worries, you'll have an extension due to the current office closures caused by the pandemic.

All Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations closed on March 17th.

The Governor's executive order that was issued on Monday, extended a waiver for all driver's licenses, driver permits, State identification cards, commercial driver licenses, and many others.

Also, anyone who needs a vision test doesn't need one this time around, and folks can use online renewal services.

Registration requirements for vehicles and trailers are also waived right now so that private sales can continue during the BMV closure.

Waivers will expire within 30 days after the end of the emergency period and the as soon as they can re-open, the BMV will process needed transactions.