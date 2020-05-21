State gets $52.7 million in federal funding to expand COVID-19 response

More than $50 million in federal money will help Maine offer more COVID-19 testing.

At Thursday's CDC briefing the Commissioner of DHHS said the $52 million is coming from the U.S. CDC.

It will go towards expanding state and rural hospital lab capacity.

Some of it will also be spent on additional drive-through testing sites around Maine.

Governor Mills says these swab and send sites will provide more options for people.

That's especially true when a family member may have COVID-19.

"The drive-through model is a safe way for someone who is a close household contact who doesn't have symptoms to still get tested without exposing large numbers of individuals," says Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC.

Currently the state has 38 drive-through testing sites.

They'll be working with Maine DOT on setting up new locations.

