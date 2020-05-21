State confirms COVID-19 outbreak at residential care center

The Maine Center for Disease Control has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Cape Elizabeth residential care center.

57 people have tested positive for the virus at Cape Memory Care, including 45 residents and 12 staff members.

Cape Memory Care is a facility for people with Alzheimer's Disease or dementia.

The Maine CDC says one person at the center tested positive on Wednesday, leading to a collection of 100 samples from those associated with the facility.

The families of those affected have been notified.

The Maine CDC says from now on, universal testing will be done at all congregant living facilities when anyone tests positive.