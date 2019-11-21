State committee formed ahead of 2020 Census

With the 2020 Census only a few months away, a committee was formed from the heads of various state departments to support counting efforts.

Jeff Behler, the regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau, was on hand in the State House to provide information and answer questions about the census.

This will be the first nationwide census to offer self-reporting online and by phone.

Getting a complete and accurate census is important to the allocation of federal funds for a variety of state programs.

To complete the census by the cutoff of April 1st, the Census Bureau is hiring.

“We're hiring throughout the state of Maine. 17.50 cents per hour." says Behler. "These are short term jobs lasting anywhere from six to twelve weeks. It's a great gig job. You choose your own hours. You can work nights and weekends if you want. We tell people don't quit your day-job.”

You can find more information at census.gov

