State budget continues to be hashed out

The state budget is pretty close to being completed.

That's according to members of the Appropriations Committee, which has been working on a new two-year budget.

We're told there's a small number of issues to be worked out.

One committee member tells us the panel could finish its work on the budget sooner than later.

"We met on Friday afternoon, and basically agreed on most everything. There's still a few items left to agree upon. But I think we're pretty well set and ready to go very soon."

Once the committee completes the budget, it goes out to the House and Senate for votes.